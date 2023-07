HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)- This is INDEPTH . Imagine if you were leading an effort that transformed Evansville and the Southwest Indiana region. For a Tristate woman, it has been a reality.

Joining me tonight is Tara Barney, the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership CEO. A long story of public service is reaching a final act. She is retiring at the end of the year.

You can listen to the full episode of INDEPTH in the video player above.