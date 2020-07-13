Indiana basketball star dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Former Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Steve Bouchie has died at 59, according to our media partner the Courier & Press. Bouchie reportedly suffered a heart attack over Fourth of July weekend and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent for treatment.

Bouchie won Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 1979 before joining Indiana University for its national title run in 1981. He also helped lead the Hoosiers Big Ten Conference titles before playing professionally in Italy.

Bouchie was put into the Indiana Basketball hall of Fame in 2009 and was also named a Parade Magazine All-American.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)