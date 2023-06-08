HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) will be making a stop in Evansville as part of their statewide town hall series on June 8. The town hall will be held at the Evansville- Vanderburgh County Library on 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These town hall events are an opportunity for the public to learn more about the 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly. The event will also serve as an opportunity for the public to share questions, concerns and suggestions for the 2024 session. The town hall will be free and open to the public.

In addition to the Evansville visit, the IBLC will be making stops in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Gary Indiana later on in the summer.