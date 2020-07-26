Indiana boat business see coronavirus business boost

MISHAWAKA, Ind (AP) — Many Indiana residents have taken up boating as a way to safely enjoy the summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Bend Tribune reports that northern Indiana manufacturers of RVs and recreational boats are struggling to keep up with demand after being closed earlier this year. Barletta Boat Co. in Bristol recently announced it would open a new production facility to offset increased demand.

Scott Gayman and his wife Merale bought a new boat since they wouldn’t be able to travel too much this summer. The family’s new pontoon is docked in Mishawaka.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)

