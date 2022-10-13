KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.

Officials say the bridge will be closed on or around January 9 to traffic to allow the United States National Parks Service to remove large concrete stones from the exterior of the bridge and repair them.

Reports say the work is expected to last through April of 2023 depending on inclement weather and other factors. Local traffic will have access up to the point of the closure. The official detour will be US 41 to US 50.