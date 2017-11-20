Indiana Chamber supports raising smoking age to 21

The Evansville Courier & Press reported Monday that the Indiana Chamber of Commerce wants the state to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

The chamber thinks changing the age to 21 will help decrease the state’s smoking rate.

Also, the chamber wants employers to be able to screen out potential hires for tobacco use – meaning an employer could choose not to hire a smoker.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2017)