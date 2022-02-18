EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s been two years since the start of the pandemic, but could it be close to an end? The Indiana Department of Health announced changes in Covid-19 guidelines on Thursday.

The health department said beginning February 23:

Schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to IDOH.

Schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication so long as symptoms are improving, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals should wear a mask through Day 10 any time they are around others inside their homes or in public.

Schools are expected to continue assisting local health departments with notification in the event of an outbreak or cluster and are encouraged to continue to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.

The department also said that Indiana’s positivity rate has fallen from 33.6 percent on Jan. 19 to 12.8 percent on Thursday. Demand for testing also has fallen significantly. As a result:

The IDOH testing and vaccination clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will end operations on Saturday, Feb. 26.

IDOH will suspend its testing and vaccination strike teams that had been deployed across the state but will continue to make mobile vaccination and testing units available upon request.

Indiana National Guard support for long-term care facilities and hospitals will end March 14, and no new requests will be accepted after Feb. 26.

As for childcare, the department’s announcement reads:

“Similarly, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is lifting quarantine requirements for children exposed at their childcare program. Children who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate at home, regardless of symptoms. Children who can correctly and consistently mask may return on Day 6; those who cannot do so may return on Day 8.”

Hoosiers in need of COVID-19 testing can find a site at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can visit www.ourshot.in.gov.