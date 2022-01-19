Indiana education groups mount opposition to curriculum bill

Indiana State Teachers Association president Keith Gambill joined a coalition of civil rights, faith and public education groups at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Indianapolis. The groups oppose a bill that would require classroom materials to be posted online and vetted by parent review committees, as well as place restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics. Indiana education groups are continuing to mount pressure against the proposal, which they say would censor classroom instruction and place unnecessary additional workloads on educators. (Casey Smith/Report for America via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana teachers are mounting opposition to a House bill that Republican lawmakers say will increase transparency of school curricula, even after Senate leaders decided to effectively abandoned their version of the legislation.

The bill would require classroom materials to be posted online and vetted by parent review committees, and place restrictions on teaching about racism and politics.

Representatives from the Indiana State Teachers Association joined a coalition of civil rights, faith and public education groups at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday to oppose the bill, which they said aims to censor classroom instruction and place unnecessary additional workloads on educators.