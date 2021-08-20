Indiana Gaming Commission executive director steps down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT)– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Indiana Gaming Commission Executive Director Sara Gonso Tait is stepping away. Greg Small will become the new executive director starting September 11.

“I leave the Indiana Gaming Commission having accomplished significant goals and confident that my tenure served the agency, industry, and state well,” said Gonso Tait.

“As executive director, Sara demonstrated a strategic vision for the Indiana Gaming Commission that delivered strong results in economic development while maintaining the highest level of integrity,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Her leadership and innovation has made a positive impact on the state of Indiana that will continue beyond her time at the Indiana Gaming Commission.”

Gonso Tait has been the executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission since 2015. She launched a nationally recognized regulatory approach for sports betting, led negotiations for the first-ever tribal-state compact and Gonso Tait managed the construction and opening of three land-based casino projects. Gonso Tait oversaw an industry responsible for bringing in more than $500 million in tax revenues each year and employing more than 12,000 people.

This role has been more than I hoped for and being the executive director has been a privilege and honor. I wouldn`t trade it for the world. I am truly appreciative of Governor Holcomb and his office for the incredible support, trust, and opportunity to grow. Sara Gonso Tait

Greg Small will replace Gonso Tait as executive director. He has served as the general counsel for the Indiana Gaming Commission since August 2015. Before that, he was the assistant city attorney for the city of Bloomington and worked in private practice as a litigator for Kreig DeVault LLP.

Small earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.