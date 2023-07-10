HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Indiana is experiencing a great deal of tragedy as 3 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in the past 2 weeks. Statistics show there have been 58 line of duty deaths this year.

On June 28th, Indiana Trooper Aaron Smith was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle being chased by police, in suburban Indianapolis. July 3rd,Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn was shot and killed, while responding to a domestic violence call. July 10th, as Sgt. Glenn was being laid to rest, Marion County Deputy Sheriff John Durm was assaulted and killed in an attack by an inmate.

Vanderburgh Sheriff Noah Robinson says though this is tragic, and you can never prepare for it, there must be a plan for pushing forward,

“I don’t want our deputies constantly in fear. It happens, and it seems it is happening more often, but we understand the risks…we are a tightknit community, and it helps a lot when you can lean on your brothers and sisters in uniform.”

With a great deal of loss, comes a great deal of responsibility to honor these fallen heroes properly. Indiana FOP chairman Joe Hamer tells me there are mixed emotions when called upon to plan funerals for officers, especially with meeting the families, “I always explain that I have an unfortunate privilege. It’s unfortunate under the circumstances that I get to meet these folks, but it’s a privilege because I get to know these folks and they become like family.”