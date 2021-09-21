Indiana House endorsing redistricting plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Republicans turned aside objections from Democrats as they moved ahead toward speedy approval of proposed new Indiana election district maps that will be used for the next 10 years.

The Indiana House elections committee voted 9-4 along party lines Monday to endorse the Republican-drawn redistricting plan for the state’s nine congressional districts and 100 state House seats based on population shifts from the 2020 census. The proposed maps were released last week, with Democrats and voting-rights activists saying they had little time to study the redistricting plan.

The full Indiana House is set to vote Thursday on approving the new maps, with final votes in the state Senate next week.