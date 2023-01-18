INDIANA (WEHT) – Lawmakers in the House have decided to start a donation drive to help the young people who “age out” of the foster care system when they turn 18.

Officials say donations of household items will be collected from both lawmakers and the community. The goal is to pack 100 kits of household items to be given to the new adults as they leave the foster system because they typically have little support as they start a new chapter in their lives.

“We see and care about these young Hoosiers, who have spent years, maybe even their entire lives in foster care and now are starting life on their own and doing it all without the family support system,” says State Rep. Todd Huston. “Our goal is to lift up and encourage these young people, to help them pursue their dreams.”

