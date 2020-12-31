Indiana man could be first American millionaire of 2021

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WEHT)- An Indiana man has a pretty good shot at becoming the country’s first millionaire of 2021. Powerball has teamed up with Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve to draw a $1 million winner during Thursday’s show on ABC. There are four other contestants, but Indiana’s representative says he believes luck will be on his side.

Steven Everage of Seymour hopes to sees his number roll out of the lotto machine. Everage got on the show after purchasing what turned out to be a losing Powerball ticket, but he entered a second chance drawing in which he won $12,000, $8,000 in prizes and the chance to be on Thursday’s show with four other people who did the same thing.

“We actually didn’t realize that that it was a one in five chance. We was thinking it was going to be much, you know, a lot of people in it, then we found out it was only 5 people in it, then we were really excited,” he said.

Dick Clark Productions held its first millionaire drawing Jan. 1, 2020. It was such a success the show decided to do it again for 2021.

“It was so much fun to find out we had a finalist for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve from Indiana, and we were so excited a Hoosier will be able to appear on that show and we will all be able to cheer him on,” said Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery executive director.

The one difference for Everage is he will not be in Times Square. Due to COVID restrictions he and the other contestants will be watching from home, but he has a camera set up in his house so he can be part of the broadcast.

Everage is no stranger to the lottery. He says he spends about $20 a week playing the games, about 13 years ago his wife hit the jackpot.

“We won $50,000 then, so really I feel like we’re ahead already, but we’d really be ahead if we win tonight,” Everage said.

Even if luck strikes again and Everage becomes the nation’s first millionaire of 2021, he plans to return next week at his automotive manufacturing job.

“After taxes that won’t really be enough to retire on, I don’t think,” he said.

However he says if he invests it right, retirement for the 46-year-old may just be a couple of years away.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)

