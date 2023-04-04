EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is calling for nominations for the 2023 class.

There are a few categories that a nominee could be nominated for are combat valor, veteran advocacy, and community support.

To be eligible, a nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service in Indiana, or lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years.

Each nominee must have been honorably discharged and have zero felony convictions.

All branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, all ages, and males and females will be considered equally.

Nominees will be honored at the annual induction ceremony and dinner to be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Garrison on Old Fort Harrison at 6002 North Post Road in Lawrence, IN.

He completes nomination packet and criteria can be found at imvhof.com/nominate/.

Nominations will be accepted through end of day, August 1, 2023. Tickets will be available for purchase soon at imvhof.com.