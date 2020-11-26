Indiana native hosts The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

ORLANDO, FL. (WEHT) — The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration kicks off Thanksgiving night at 8 p.m. CT on ABC 25.

Hosted by Dancing With the Stars pros Derek and Julianne Hough, the show show will feature the brother and sister singing and dancing holiday favorites.

In addition to the Houghs, Trevor Jackson from Freeform’s “grown-ish” will host the program from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Eyewitness News Daybreak anchor Gretchen Ross had a chance to talk with Jackson about the show.

Disney is also pulling the following performances out of the archive for this year:

Ciara’s 2017 performance of the “Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock” medley

Kelly Clarkson’s 2016 performance of “Underneath The Tree”

Jason Derulo’s 2017 performance of “Silent Night”

OneRepublic’s 2016 performance of “What a Wonderful World”

Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldridge’s 2018 performance of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

Pentatonix’s 2019 performance of “Deck the Halls”

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell’s 2017 performance of “When We’re Together” from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

Boyz II Men and JoJo’s 2016 performance of “Let It Snow”

Andrea Bocelli’s 2018 performance of “White Christmas”

Aloe Blacc’s 2018 performance of “I Got Your Christmas Right Here”

Becky G’s 2018 performance of “Santa Baby”

Shaggy’s 2019 performance of “Jamaican Drummer Boy”



(This story was originally published on November 26, 2020)