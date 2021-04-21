$1.3M donation to help teachers, support diversity at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) Indiana University gets a more than $1M donation to go toward helping teachers and supporting diversity on campus.

Gene and Kathy Jongsma designated $1.3M to the Jongsma Family School of Education Future Fund. It will be used to support the Global Gateway for Teachers, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

University officials say it will also allow the school to increase programming and reach out to under-represented students. The Jongsmas hope their gift will support positive change at IU.