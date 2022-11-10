*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route 33 south of Heathsville.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. (CST), 1 mile south of Heathsville on Route 33.

Sheriff William Rutan said the semi struck both pedestrians. One male pedestrian has died as a result, with a second pedestrian being flown from the scene to a trauma center with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family.

Sheriff Rutan said they are still investigating why the pedestrians were out at that time of the morning on a completely darkened road.

The road was shut down at 3:15 a.m. and re-opened many hours later following reconstruction at 12:35 p.m.

More details will be added as the story develops, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates.