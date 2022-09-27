MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and was attempting to navigate a curve where the ATV had crossed over the center line when it was struck by a small pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.

ISP said the driver of the pickup is also a juvenile and attempted to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid hitting the four-wheeler. The rider of the ATV was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the middle of the road becoming unconscious.

First responders treated the unconscious juvenile before taking him to Daviess Community Hospital. He was later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

No word on any potential injuries for the driver of the pickup truck.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Officers from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Loogootee Police Department, Loogootee Fire Department, and Martin County EMS assisted ISP on scene.