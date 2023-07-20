While no one in Indiana won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, a ticket sold in the Hoosier State is worth $1 million.

According to the Powerball website, a ticket sold in Indiana matched five numbers, making it eligible for the $1 million prize. The Hoosier Lottery revealed Thursday that the winning ticket was sold at Payless Liquors No. 24 at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel.

It wasn’t the only winning ticket sold in Indiana.

Someone bought a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket at Speedway No. 7770 located at 4610 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis.

The Hoosier Lottery said three winning $50,000 tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Grab N Go Four located at 9760 Hwy 211 SE in Elizabeth

Mann Road BP located at 6920 Mann Rd. in Indianapolis

Valero located at 327 W. 5th St. in New Albany

Those tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Power Play ticket doubled the usual $50,000 payout.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s highly anticipated drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 with the Powerball of 24.

Other states also had $1 million winners. Powerball players in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin and West Virginia also matched five numbers. Some states sold multiple $1 million tickets!

Three Powerball players—one each in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island—won $2 million after matching five numbers and adding Power Play to their ticket.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was $1.08 billion, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. A ticket sold in California matched all five numbers and the Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, July 22, with the jackpot estimated at $20 million.