LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 1-year-old is dead after a shooting occurred inside a Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the Romney Meadows apartment complex located in the 500 block of Westchester Lane.

Police confirmed the 1-year-old child died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Isiah Johnson.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, LPD sent a brief news release regarding their investigation into the shooting, which included some of the events leading up to the gun being fired.

“Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department determined that the child was shot by his five-year-old sibling, who was able to gain access to a weapon in the apartment,” LPD said.

The investigation into the shooting, LPD said, is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.