10 most endangered landmarks in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) Indiana Landmarks announced the 10 Most Endangered, an annual list of Hoosier landmarks in jeopardy. The list includes two schools that provided unprecedented learning opportunities to African Americans; a church that anchored its historic neighborhood; a train depot that embodies Indiana’s limestone legacy; an artfully designed jail and sheriff’s residence; two architecturally important homes; an awe-inspiring church outfitted in head-to-toe Tiffany; a nationally lauded Carnegie library; and an entire downtown.
Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat—abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.
The 10 Most Endangered in 2020 includes three sites repeating from last year’s list and seven new entries [see addendum for more information on each]:
Church of the Holy Cross, Indianapolis (repeat entry from 2019 list)
Downtown Attica (repeat entry from 2019 list)
Elwood Carnegie Library
Falley-O’Gara-Pyke House, Lafayette
Gary Roosevelt High School
Monon Station, Bedford
Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, Richmond (repeat entry from 2019 list)
Romweber House, Batesville
Tipton County Jail & Sheriff’s Residence
Union Literary Institute, Union City
To find out more about each of the 10 Most Endangered, visit www.indianalandmarks.org or contact Indiana Landmarks, 317-639-4534 or 800-450-4534.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 17 2020)
