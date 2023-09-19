INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that 11 schools in the state of Indiana have been named as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education, 353 schools throughout the United States were named as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Officials said this recognition is based on a school’s academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps for student subgroups.

The 11 schools in Indiana that were recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools include:

Avon High School from the Avon Community School Corporation in Avon;

Saint Charles Catholic School from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis in Bloomington;

DeMotte Elementary School from the Kankakee Valley School Corporation in DeMotte;

Jimtown Intermediate School from Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart;

Sugar Grove Elementary School from the Center Grove Community School Corporation in Greenwood;

Bishop Chatard High School from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis in Indianapolis;

Merle Sidener Gifted Academy from the Indianapolis Public Schools in Indianapolis;

Utica Elementary School from Greater Clark County Schools in Jeffersonville;

Saint John the Baptist Catholic School from the Diocese of Evansville in Newburgh;

Rolling Prairie Elementary School from the New Prairie United School Corporation in Rolling Prairie;

Union Center Elementary School from the Union Township School Corporation in Valparaiso.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

In 40 years, around 10,000 National Blue Ribbon awards have been given to more than 9,700 schools. Officials said in the release that these schools “demonstrate effective and innovative teaching and learning, and the schools value and support teachers and staff through meaningful professional learning” and “serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.”