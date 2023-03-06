PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 22-year-old Bloomingdale man has been arrested in connection to the death of more than a dozen farm animals found on a property in Parke County.

According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, Connor E. Crum was arrested following an investigation into multiple complaints of improper care and treatment of cows and disposal of dead animals.

Sheriff Frazier said investigating deputies found “more than a dozen dead cows, sheep, and goats in varying stages of decay” on a property in northern Parke County.

Crum was identified as the owner of the dead animals and deputies said he was responsible for the dumping of their bodies.

According to Frazier, on Friday, March 3, a judge issued a felony warrant for Crum’s arrest on the charge of failure to properly dispose of a dead animal. Later that day, Crum was located and placed under arrest during a traffic stop near Turkey Run State Park.

Frazier said Crum is being held in the Parke County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health assisted in the investigation.