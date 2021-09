(WEHT) – Indiana University Health announced that 125 employees have left their jobs after choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

An IU Health spokesperson said the health system is putting the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 1. Employees who were not in compliance by September 1 were suspended for two weeks.

Of the 125 employees who quit, 61 were full-time.