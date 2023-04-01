KNOX COUNTY (WTWO) — An 18-year-old from Vincennes is dead, and police are working to learn more about how it happened.

The victim, Hunter James Ravellette, was found by Vincennes police and state troopers just after 11 p.m. Friday night at 409 E. Locust Street. Police said Ravellette was in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Although troopers attempted CPR and first aid, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and police currently have not released any information on a suspect.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.