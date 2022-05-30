RIPLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Early Sunday morning, Indiana State Police troopers say they investigated a single vehicle crash on a rural Ripley County roadway that resulted in the death of a nineteen-year-old Osgood, Indiana man.

Investigators believe that around 1:00 Sunday morning, a black 2016 Dodge truck driven by Landon Turner, 19, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North. They say his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway before hitting a guardrail and embankment. According to ISP, the vehicle overturned, ejecting Turner from the truck. The vehicle came to rest and then caught fire, police say.

ISP state that he sustained fatal injuries during the wreck. Officials say in a police report that Turner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators believe that speed was a likely factor in the crash. Authorities say toxicology results are pending at this time and the investigation is ongoing.