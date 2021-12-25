$1M donation to help expand protected Indiana woodland

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (AP) — A conservation group plans to use a $1 million donation to help reforestation work and add property to a 700-acre woodland it protects in central Indiana.

The Central Indiana Land Trust said the donation from Leonard and Kathryn Betley and their family will also establish an endowment for the Hills of Gold Conservation Area in Johnson County.

The organization is renaming a nature preserve near Trafalgar about 25 miles south of Indianapolis as Betley Woods at Glacier’s End. Land Trust executive director Cliff Chapman said the donation helps “ensure that Indiana’s natural heritage remains accessible for generations into the future.”