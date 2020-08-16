2 adults, boy die after vehicle goes into Indiana lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say two adults and a boy died after a vehicle went down a boat ramp and into the water at a southern Indiana lake.

Witnesses heard the driver call for help and try to get out of the vehicle as it began to sink about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Monroe near Bloomington. State conservation officers say the witnesses weren’t able to rescue those inside before the vehicle sank. The two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy was declared dead at a Bloomington hospital.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS