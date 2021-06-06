2 dead after plane crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Officials are investigating after a small plane crashed in a field near the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 800 East in Montgomery County.

We’re told the crash happened Saturday around 10:20 a.m.

Indiana State Police say two people were in the plane and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner. Their names are being withheld until proper identification and notification has been made to their next of kin.

The investigation will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.