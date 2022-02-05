2 deadly crashes hours apart, ISP investigates

INDIANA (WEHT) — The Indiana State Police tells us they’re investigating two fatal accidents that happened mere hours apart Friday evening.

At 5:25 p.m., dispatchers say they received several 911 calls detailing a serious accident that happened on northbound I-65. Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Lexus was driving very fast when it wrecked into another car, causing the Lexus to go off road and flip several times into a wooded area.

ISP says that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Despite life saving efforts from fire officials and EMS, sources say the driver was pronounced dead the scene. The deceased driver was identified as 19-year-old Zachary Elson of Dayton, Ohio.

Hours later around 11:30 p.m., police say another fatal crash took place on eastbound I-465. As first responders arrived to the accident, officials report they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames under a semi-trailer. Police tell us the Indianapolis Fire Department extinguished the flames and extricated the remains of the driver from the car.

Preliminary investigation determined that the semi had pulled over to the shoulder of the road after having mechanical issues. For unknown reasons, the driver of an eastbound car ran off the road and crashed into the rear end of semi-trailer. The driver of the car was trapped as it caught on fire, investigators determined. The Marion County Coroner’s Office says they will prove positive identification of the deceased before releasing the name.

In both accidents, investigators do not believe roadway surface conditions were factors. Officials say both of the investigations are ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.