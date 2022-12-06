ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody.

Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.”

The first homicide occurred in the 2200 block of W. 27th Street at around 9:30 am. Police stated after arriving at the scene officers discovered a deceased 66-year-old man.

A 34-year-old man has reportedly been taken into custody.

The second homicide occurred in the 2900 block of W. 11th Street just after 10 a.m. Police were called to the home for a reported domestic incident with a male suspect reportedly admitting prior to officers’ arrival that he had killed his spouse.

Officers reported arriving on scene and discovering a deceased 51-year-old woman. A 61-year-old man was taken into custody.

Neither victims’ identities have been released at this time as authorities work to notify family members. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death for both victims upon completion of an autopsy.

No other details were released as the investigations remain active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.