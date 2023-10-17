INDIANA (WANE) — Thinking of changing up your job or even starting a new career path? Here are some of the best companies to work for in the state of Indiana, and how those compare to the most common undergraduate degrees awarded to Hoosiers.

Researchers compiled the 2023 best workplace rankings for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The rankings were broken down into categories for small companies with up to 74 employees, medium-sized companies with between 75-249 employees, large companies with between 250-999 employees, and major companies with more than 1,000 employees.

The Indiana companies earning the number-one spot in each group were:

netlogx – an Indianapolis-based management consulting services firm.

– an Indianapolis-based management consulting services firm. TrueScripts – a prescription benefit management service in Washington.

– a prescription benefit management service in Washington. Centric Consulting – combines business and technology consulting.

– combines business and technology consulting. Edward Jones – a financial investment firm with statewide locations.

Some of the major companies that took the top spots in Indiana were:

Edward Jones – based statewide, a financial investment firm. ARCO Design/Build – based in Indianapolis, a construction company. CAPTRUST – based in Chesterton, a financial investment advisory service. Jackson Lewis P.C. – based in Indianapolis, offers client services and legal advice. Baker Tilly US, LLP – based in Indianapolis, offers forensic accounting and financial services. Nucor Steel Indiana – based in Crawfordsville, a steel and steel profits company. Horseshoe Hammond casino – based in Hammond, a casino. Colliers Indianapolis – based in Indianapolis, a commercial real estate firm.

A total of 125 employers were recognized in Indianapolis at an annual awards dinner coinciding with the list, which was compiled through employer reports and a comprehensive, anonymous employee survey created by the Workforce Research Group.

To see the full list of the best places to work, head to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce website.

So how do these businesses hold up against the most awarded undergraduate degrees?

According to Stacker, across the United States top degrees awarded through the decade starting with the 2009-2010 academic year and ending with 2019-2020 were business, health programs, and social sciences/history, with psychology, biological/biomedical sciences, and engineering just behind.

Within the state of Indiana, here are the top 5 undergraduate degrees awarded in the 2017-2018 academic year, the most recent findings available.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research and Clinical Nursing make up 20.5% of students graduating in 2018.

#2. Business Administration, Management and Operations make up 11.9% of students graduating in 2018.

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities make up 11.7% of students graduating in 2018.

#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services make up 6.4% of students graduating in 2018.

#5. Business/Commerce, General make up 6.1% of students graduating in 2018.