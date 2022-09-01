INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security approved $22.9 million in grants to fund security for more than 400 schools across the state. The annual grants help districts pay for things like school resource officers and upgrades.

“We continue to prioritize investments in school safety to help students and staff succeed without the worry of violence in Hoosier schools,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “This funding allow schools to address their specific safety needs through additional personnel and programs designed to prepare for and prevent school violence.”

In our region, EVSC is approved to receive $100,000; Warrick County will receive $99,995; Jasper Schools will get $78,669.12; Mater Dei will have $84,279.72 approved; and Memorial is set to receive $50,000. You can read the full list of approved grants here.