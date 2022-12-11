RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Time is ticking as a lifechanging Powerball ticket in Indiana is days away from expiring. The winning ticket, which was drawn on June 18, matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.

Powerball says the winner purchased the ticket at a gas station in Russiaville, a small town that about 1,300 people call home.

Lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets in case they won. The $2M Powerball ticket is less than a week away from its 180 day expiration date.

“The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2022, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis,” states a Powerball spokesperson in a news release.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 18 are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.

For claim questions and concerns, call the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.