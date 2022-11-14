The scene on S. Burlington Drive where Muncie police are investigating a shooting.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested.

According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m.

Police confirmed a 4-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The scene of the shooting on S. Burlington Drive in Muncie

The scene of the shooting on S. Burlington Drive in Muncie

The scene of the shooting on S. Burlington Drive in Muncie

The 4-year-old was rushed to a hospital but did not survive their injury, police said.

According to the Muncie Police Department, the boy’s 22-year-old mother, Alycia J. Smith, along with her 19-year-old boyfriend Joseph P. M. Jackson, have both been arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and neglect of dependant, a Level 6 felony.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing and police have not released any further information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muncie police at (765) 747-4867.