JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Thursday night, the Indiana State Police were requested to investigate the death of a five-year-old child.

Officers with the Portland Police Department (PPD) say they responded to a home around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about an unresponsive 5-year-old child. PPD tell us State Police assumed the investigation after asking ISP to look into it.

An autopsy was conducted Friday in Ft. Wayne. Police have release no additional information and say that the investigation is ongoing.