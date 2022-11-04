MONTPELIER, Ind. — A 46-year-old woman, who pleaded guilty to driving through a Montpelier home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old great-grandson, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison.

Brandi Bare pleaded guilty in September to a slew of charges including multiple counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless homicide, and causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Bare was intoxicated when she drove through a home on E. Blaine Street on June 2 in Montpelier. Bare had reportedly driven off of Main Street and drove through a backyard before plowing through the Blaine Street home, only coming to a stop after hitting a parked car in the driveway.

The Montpelier Police Department said 74-year-old Jerry “Jake” Michael and his 5-year-old grandson Jenson Reynolds were gathered on the front porch at the time Bare crashed through the home. Both were pronounced dead on scene. Another child and man were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Court records revealed that Bare had been found crying on the ground after the accident, sobbing out that she “didn’t mean to do it.” She had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

After being handcuffed, Bare tried to escape police and flee into the woods.

Court documents revealed Bare had a history of driving under the influence and had been previously charged with driving while drunk in 2012 and 2020.

Bare was sentenced to her maximum possible sentence, according to Blackford County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Joelle Freiburger.