HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people are dead following a traffic crash in Daviess County, Indiana.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office states at approximately 1:46 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call about a head-on collision on U.S. 50 on McCracken’s Curve west of Montgomery, Indiana.

An investigation showed a 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on U.S. 50 when for an unknown reason, crossed the road and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The passengers of the Elantra were identified as Allison Potts, 20, and Braydyn Baker, 23, both of Washington, Indiana.

Officials state Potts and Baker were pronounced dead at the scene and families have been notified.

The driver of the Silverado was identified as James Clark, 68, from Washington, Indiana and was flown to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for severe injuries.