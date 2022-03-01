INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — A Republican-backed bill that would ban trans girls from youth sports has received final approval from Indiana lawmakers. The Senate voted 32-18 in favor of the bill, which now heads to Gov. Holcomb’s desk for final approval.

Katie Blair, Advocacy and Public Policy Director with the ACLU of Indiana, says the bill is discriminatory and jeopardizes trans youth.

“The Indiana legislature has voted to discriminate against trans youth, passing HB 1041, despite hearing hours of testimony from Hoosiers opposing this legislation and receiving tens of thousands of calls and emails,” says Katie Blair. “This bill singles out trans girls by banning them from participating in girls’ sports, jeopardizing their mental health, physical well-being and ability to access educational opportunities comparable to their peers.”

She says three in four trans youth will be bullied and harassed in school for their gender identity.

“By passing this bill, Indiana legislators have exposed trans kids to additional exclusion and mistreatment,” Blair continues in her statement. “Trans kids have a right to live full lives, just like everyone else. This legislation is hateful, harmful, and appears to violate federal law and the Constitution.”

While the governor has final say in whether or not the bill becomes law, Holcomb previously said he thinks that “girls should be playing girls sports,” referring to a person’s sex at birth.

“We won’t stop fighting for an Indiana where trans youth are loved and treated equally,” Blair says.