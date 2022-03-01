INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — A Republican-backed bill that would ban trans girls from youth sports has received final approval from Indiana lawmakers. The Senate voted 32-18 in favor of the bill, which now heads to Gov. Holcomb’s desk for final approval.

Katie Blair, Advocacy and Public Policy Director with the ACLU of Indiana, says the bill is discriminatory and jeopardizes trans youth.

“The Indiana legislature has voted to discriminate against trans youth, passing HB 1041, despite hearing hours of testimony from Hoosiers opposing this legislation and receiving tens of thousands of calls and emails,” says Katie Blair. “This bill singles out trans girls by banning them from participating in girls’ sports, jeopardizing their mental health, physical well-being and ability to access educational opportunities comparable to their peers.”

She says three in four trans youth will be bullied and harassed in school for their gender identity.

“By passing this bill, Indiana legislators have exposed trans kids to additional exclusion and mistreatment,” Blair continues in her statement. “Trans kids have a right to live full lives, just like everyone else. This legislation is hateful, harmful, and appears to violate federal law and the Constitution.”

While the governor has final say in whether or not the bill becomes law, Holcomb previously said he thinks that “girls should be playing girls sports,” referring to a person’s sex at birth.

“We won’t stop fighting for an Indiana where trans youth are loved and treated equally,” Blair says.

  • People gather to protest against HB1041, a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, during a rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Republican-backed bill drew nearly three hours of testimony on Wednesday, as lawmakers considered whether to further advance the bill. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Indiana Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, speaks at a rally held in opposition to bills being considered at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Both bills, HB 1041 that would ban trans girls from school sports and HB 1134 that would limit how students can learn and talk about race and sex discrimination in public schools, are in front of the Senate Education Committee. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • People gather to protest against HB1041, a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, during a rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Republican-backed bill drew nearly three hours of testimony on Wednesday, as lawmakers considered whether to further advance the bill. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Indiana state Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, left, speaks during debate with Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, about a bill Donato sponsored that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity on Tuesday, March 1, 2002, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Senators voted 32-18 on Tuesday to give final legislative approval to the bill, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his decision on whether he’ll sign it into law. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)
  • Protesters carry signs at a rally held in opposition to bills being considered at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Bills, HB 1041 that would ban trans girls from school sports and HB 1134 that would limit how students can learn and talk about race and sex discrimination in public schools, are both in front of the Senate Education Committee. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)