After tensions at IU, a man is arrested and his name released

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – A tense situation at the heart of the Indiana University campus in Bloomington has now been resolved.

This was at the Indiana Memorial Union building and it started before 9 p.m. January 3. For several hours, police were negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself in a room at the Union Biddle Hotel. An IU spokesperson says the man had called dispatch making senseless statements. When officers arrived to the room the man refused to come out.

After several hours of negotiating, Cecil Gilbert of Bloomington was arrested just before 2 a.m. January 4. No one else was in the room with Gilbert and no weapons were found. Students at IU are still on holiday break.