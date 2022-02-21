INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is helping protect Hoosiers impacted by hackers who infiltrated a crowdfunding website that was facilitating donations to the Freedom Convoy.

Hackers broke into the GiveSendGo website earlier this month and obtained records of online donations to the Freedom Convoy. A database containing donors’ names, zip codes and emails became publicly available as a result of the hack.

“Our data privacy team sprang into action and identified Hoosier victims,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We are emailing them to put them on notice and advise them on steps they should take at this juncture to protect themselves — and we are standing ready to assist them further however we can.”

Attorney General Rokita’s team has identified 519 Indiana residents who donated a total of $27,524. Over 92,000 people have donated money to GiveSendGo for the Freedom Convoy.

The Freedom Convoy is a group of truckers and other pro-liberty individuals protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions. The demonstrators have rallied at several U.S.-Canada border crossings and elsewhere.

Most demonstrators affiliated with the Freedom Convoy have simply participated in the time-honored tradition of peaceful protest said Attorney General Rokita.

“The hackers’ primary objective is to squelch free speech through their harassment and intimidation of the protesters,” Attorney General Rokita said. “But Hoosiers will not be silenced from speaking out in defense of their liberties, whether through direct participation in rallies or through contributing resources to fellow patriots staging the demonstrations.”

Attorney General Rokita’s team continues to investigate this breach and the subsequent use of the data. A Canadian hacker has claimed responsibility for this incident.

Anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised through any type of breach or scam should file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call Attorney General Rokita at (800) 382-5516.