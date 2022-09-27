INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced his office recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021.

According to a release from Rokita, the overbilling resulted from the use of improper revenue codes submitted to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests performed on patients at several hospitals operated by Parkview Health System.

“All Medicaid providers have an obligation to ensure that they are seeking appropriate and justifiable payments from the Indiana program,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Whenever we have reason to believe the program is overbilled, we investigate — and then we work to recover any overcharges.”

A release says Rokita and his team have now recovered more than $429 million since he took office in January 2021.