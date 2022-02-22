INDIANA (WEHT) – Todd Rokita and 13 other Attorneys General signed a letter demanding the immediate resignation of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for what Rokita described as a “continued failure to enforce federal law and secure America’s southern border.”

Attorney General Rokita said that with I-69 being extended from Indianapolis to the U.S.-Mexico border, drug cartels crossing the border would have greater ease traveling to Indiana. Rokita said that the federal government must enforce its own laws to keep homes and neighborhoods safe, and he intends to hold accountable the federal officials who are betraying their oaths.

“Right here in Indiana, I hear almost daily from law enforcement about increases in drug trafficking, prostitution and other crimes that they attribute to the increase in illegal immigration since Biden and Mayorkas took office,” said Rokita in a statement.

The letter written to Mayorkas can be read below: