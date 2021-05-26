AG Rokita criticizes Indiana University vaccination mandate

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is the latest Republican to criticize Indiana University’s COVID vaccine mandate.

IU is requiring all students and employees to be fully vaccinated before returning to the Bloomington campus in the fall. Indiana lawmakers passed a law earlier this year banning government issued vaccine passports, but state universities were not included.

“Indiana University’s policy clearly runs afoul of state law, and the fundamental liberties and freedoms this legislation was designed to protect,” said Rokita in a statement.

A letter signed by 19 republican lawmakers including three from the Tri-State are asking Governor Eric Holcomb to block IU’s vaccination policy.