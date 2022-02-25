INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced on Feb. 25 the final approval of a $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s major pharmaceutical distributors. Those distributors are Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.

Indiana communities can receive up to $507 million if Indiana communities opt into the state’s settlement under pending legislation in the Indiana General Assembly. Communities have until July to make a choice.

“We have worked exhaustively with other states and Indiana cities, counties, and towns to secure this settlement,” Attorney General Rokita said. “These funds will go toward helping Hoosier communities fight the drug crisis, helping bolster local law enforcement, drug task forces, regional treatment hubs and other important programs. This is a huge win for Indiana.”

The defendants will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2 and money will start flowing to state and local governments in the second quarter of 2022.

The current settlement structure in Indiana splits the funds into several parts that amounts to a 50-50 split between the state and local communities.

The first part allows local communities and the state to use 30 percent of the settlement funds anyway as needed. Half of the 30 percent goes to local communities and the other half goes to the state.

The second part has 70 percent designated for opioid abatement efforts in local communities. State leaders decide how to issue half that amount and local governments decide how to administer the other half of that total.

“I am pleased that 577 cities, counties, and towns, representing 89% of those eligible, have joined the settlement. I extend my thanks to them for their leadership on behalf of their communities,” Attorney General Rokita shared.

But there are large cities like Fort Wayne and Indianapolis and other communities like Shelbyville and Franklin who have created unneeded risk to their residents by not joining the settlement based on the advice of their attorneys. Those attorneys are attempting to secure bigger fees for themselves while other similar communities across the nation have been losing in court.

“The few Indiana cities that refused to get into the settlement should get into the settlement immediately if a future opportunity presents itself, just as I have publicly advised them for over a year, despite being threatened by their attorneys for attempting to communicate directly with them.” says Rokita.

The agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country. It is the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history and second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

Fifty-two states and territories have signed on to the agreement as well as thousands of local governments across the country.

In addition to the funds, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:

Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where and how often drugs are going. This eliminates blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.

Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.

Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments and report those companies to state regulators when they show certain signs of diversion.

Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.

Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.

Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.

Johnson & Johnson is required to:

Stop selling opioids.

Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.

Not lobby on activities related to opioids.

Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.

Attorney General Rokita emphasized the fight against the opioid epidemic. He announced a $12.5 million settlement for Indiana in Feb. 2021 with national consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

It was part of a $573 million multistate settlement stemming from the company’s role in working with opioid companies such as Purdue Pharma. Those funds are being used to support prevention, education and treatment efforts across Indiana.