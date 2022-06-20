INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a brief on Friday opposing the motion filed by the American Civil Liberties Union for a preliminary injunction against enforcement of House Enrolled Act 1041.

House Enrolled Act 1041, which bans transgender females from competing in school sports, was vetoed by Governor Eric Holcomb, but the Indiana legislature voted to override the governor’s veto to enact the bill. The ACLU filed a lawsuit challenging the bill at the end of May. According to the ACLU, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of A.M., a 10-year-old girl who plays on her school’s all-girls softball team. The new law would deny her the right to rejoin her team because she is a transgender girl.

“After all the years of hard work to ensure equal opportunities for girls and women,” Attorney General Rokita said in a statement, “it’s unconscionable that these leftists are trying to tear down that progress in the name of nonsensical wokeism.”

In his veto letter, Holcomb pointed to the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which has a policy covering transgender students wanting to play sports that match their gender identity and has said it has had no transgender girls finalize a request to play on a female team. The law wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender males from playing on boys sports teams.