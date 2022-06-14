INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov in honor of Flag Day to see if they are flagged for any unclaimed money.
According to a press release from Rokita, The Unclaimed Property Division returned $48 million to Hoosiers and over $23 million has been claimed so far this year. Rokita also encouraged Hoosiers to do the following:
- Keep a record of all bank accounts
- Indicate your interest in and awareness of all accounts by contacting the holder at least once every three years
- Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received
- Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable and electricity deposits.
- Cash all checks promptly no matter how small
- Update your address with all businesses when you move
- Talk to loved ones about any safe deposit boxes you own
While all states administer unclaimed property programs, Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees the function.