INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against JPC Affordable Housing Foundation, Inc. for allowing some apartment complexes in Indianapolis to fall into horrible disrepair, endangering the health, safety, and welfare of thousands of residents, says a press release from his office.

“Despite some fairly weak laws in Indiana for state government involvement in this area, we continue our efforts to protect tenants who are being unfairly treated and who are being subject to downright dangerous conditions,” said Attorney General Rokita. “A lot of this comes down to simple, honest leadership—bringing parties together to forge a solution—and our team has done a great job with that multiple times in situations like this.”

According to a press release from AG Rokita’s office, the lawsuit claims that JCP has not performed their legal duties as a nonprofit and failed to address dangerous and unlawful conditions at apartment complexes under their ownership.

Tenants who are residing in Indiana, who have experienced problems during their lease, are encouraged to file a consumer complaint at this website.