HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and attorneys at Cooper & Kirk filed an amended lawsuit against TikTok on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges TikTok deceives and misleads consumers about the risks the app poses to their data. It also says the highly sensitive data that it collects from Indiana consumers is and has been accessible by individuals and entities “subject to Chinese law and China’s oppressive regime”.

Rokita previously filed two lawsuits against TikTok in December of 2022. On May 23, U.S. District Judge Holly Brady criticized the case, calling it “political posturing.“

“Not only do TikTok’s false, deceptive and misleading practices blatantly violate Indiana law — but they also endanger individual Hoosiers,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Too many U.S. policymakers put their heads in the sand while the Chinese Communist Party steals data and uses it to advance its own strategic agenda.”

The amended lawsuit can be read in the window below:

Shelley Kirk spoke with Rokita in the Eyewitness News studio in March about his lawsuit against the video-sharing app. You can view that interview in the video player below.