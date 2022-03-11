INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita gave some tips to help people protect themselves against robocalls.

“Hoosiers are bombarded with robocalls day after day,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Many of these robocallers are scammers trying to steal money or personal information from hard-working Hoosiers. There are important steps you can take to help protect yourself.”

The tips AG Rokita has are as follows:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask for an individual to pay by gift card or wire transfer. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, neither the Internal Revenue Service nor the Social Security Administration make phone calls to individuals.

If fraudulent activity is suspected, immediately terminate the communication, and do not provide any personal information.

People should add their numbers to the Indiana Do Not Call List

Contact Indiana’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-888-834-9969 or donotcall@atg.in.gov.

If anyone receives an unwanted text or call, they should file a complaint here.